×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gov. youngkin | biden | virginia | 2024 | gop primary

Poll: Youngkin Beats Biden in Hypothetical Virginia Matchup

By    |   Friday, 04 August 2023 07:29 PM EDT

A poll from Virginia Commonwealth University's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs shows that the state's governor is in a good position heading into 2024.

Glenn Youngkin would come on top in a head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden in Virginia, a Democrat-leaning swing state, if he decides to join the crowded Republican presidential primaries.

He leads Biden 44% to 37% in the hypothetical matchup. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump would lose the state to Biden with 40% to the president's 43%.

The poll obtained telephone interviews from July 14-25, 2023, with a representative sample of 804 adults living in Virginia. It has a margin of error of 5.46 percentage points.

It comes in the wake of Youngkin declining to a Wall Street Journal reporter in May that he would seek the White House. He appears to have continued to flirt with the idea, though, posting a campaign-style X (formerly Twitter) video later the same month.

But calls for Youngkin to run have picked up new steam in some donor circles due to Trump's primary challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, crashing in the polls since February.

USA Today reported last week that some Republican megadonors are already encouraging the jump from DeSantis to Youngkin. Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy recently told Fox Business he was one of them.

"I very much hope that he's going to enter the race," Peterffy said of Youngkin. "People I speak to are all favorably inclined towards him. If he entered, I think there would be tremendous enthusiasm."

However, many individuals and organizations are still standing firm behind DeSantis.

Never Back Down PAC head Ken Cuccinelli told Newsmax guest host Matt Gaetz that his group would stay loyal to the Florida governor amid reports that DeSantis was radically downsizing his campaign.

"We're committed solely to electing Ron DeSantis for president," Cuccinelli, a former Trump administration official, told the Republican congressman from Florida. "That means becoming the nominee first and becoming the president second. And then getting reelected president."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A poll from Virginia Commonwealth University's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs shows that the state's governor is in a good position heading into 2024. Glenn Youngkin would come on top in a head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden in Virginia, ...
gov. youngkin, biden, virginia, 2024, gop primary
336
2023-29-04
Friday, 04 August 2023 07:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved