DeSantis Jabs Vaccine Mandates After Biden's Diagnosis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis to ridicule vaccine mandates.

As he began remarks to the media Wednesday morning in Tampa, Florida, DeSantis commented on Biden’s health.

"We just saw Joe Biden test positive for COVID, right? And I've said we obviously wish him well on that, but you know, this is a guy that's taken how many booster shots?" DeSantis said, Florida Politics reported.

"I mean, seriously, [he’s] done all this stuff and gets it."

Soon after the Republican governor spoke, CNN reported that Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 after a five-day isolation and will discontinue his isolation.

Biden tweeted Thursday that he had tested positive. He has received four shots, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and two subsequent booster shots.

DeSantis received the "one and done" Johnson and Johnson vaccine last year, Florida Politics reported.

DeSantis on Friday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa referenced Biden's condition.

"I want to wish the president a speedy recovery from COVID, and America a speedy recovery from Biden," DeSantis said during his speech.

On Wednesday, DeSantis also spoke on the irony of Biden advocating vaccine mandates through the federal government.

"They’ve kicked people out of the military based on these COVID shots. They’re trying to kick people out of the National Guard around the country based on these," DeSantis said, Florida Politics reported. "These are shots where you take all these boosters and still get infected. There’s no justification to impose those mandates on anybody.

"It's based on exercising power over people."

DeSantis said vaccine mandates were just one reason for a "massive recruiting problem" for the U.S. military.

"There’s a lot of factors for why the recruiting is so poor into the military," DeSantis said, including "woke ideology" and an unclear sense of "mission."

DeSantis served in the U.S. Navy and still serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve.