Tags: gov. ricketts | nebraska | abortion | kansas

Nebraska Gov. Fails to Organize Special Session on Abortion Ban

pete ricketts speaks at an event
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, Feb. 24, 2017. (Mike Theiler/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 06:04 AM EDT

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts called off plans to pass his 12-week abortion ban through a special session, citing a lack of support in the state's unicameral legislature, the Associated Press reported.

The Republican governor had promised after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June he would seek a special session to further restrict abortion. However, he revealed that a 33-legislator attendance requirement could not be met on Monday.

"It is deeply saddening that only 30 Nebraska state senators are willing to come back to Lincoln this fall in order to protect innocent life," Ricketts said.

"The proposal to change Nebraska's state law that prohibits abortions starting at 20 weeks and reduce that to 12 weeks is a measured, reasonable step to protect more preborn babies in our state," he added.

Ricketts' failure to rally the Nebraska legislature follows a month of hurdles for the pro-life movement, with the sole exception of Indiana passing a sweeping 10-week ban last week featuring provisions on rape, incest, and life to a mother.

On Tuesday, Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that sought to amend the state's constitution in order to remove the right of a woman to seek an abortion. The measure failed by an 18-point margin, 59% to 41%, according to NPR.

"This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions," Biden said in a statement following the vote.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 09 August 2022 06:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

