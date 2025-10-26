Newsom Confirms He's Eyeing 2028 White House Run

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Sunday he's considering a run for president in 2028.

"Yeah, I'd be lying otherwise," Newsom told "CBS Sunday Morning" in a pretaped interview. "I'd just be lying. And I can't do that."

It's the clearest signal that the 58-year-old governor, long viewed as a top Democrat contender, is keeping his sights on the White House once his term-limited tenure in Sacramento ends in January 2027.

"Fate will determine that," Newsom said after being pressed about his plans.

As the New York Post reported, Newsom has spent months positioning himself on the national stage: swinging through early primary states, launching a podcast where he spars with conservative guests, and transforming his social media presence into what critics call a "troll account" targeting Republicans.

The Daily Mail called Newsom's comments to CBS "the clearest indication thus far" of his presidential ambitions.

The governor, who has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump, is suing the Trump administration for deploying California National Guard troops to Oregon during unrest there.

"We're suing Donald Trump," Newsom said in a statement. "He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego. It's appalling. It's un-American. And it must stop."

Newsom has also kept up a steady stream of online jabs at the former president.

After Trump blasted a Time magazine cover celebrating his Mideast peace deal as "the worst of all time," Newsom reposted a censored version of the image, mocking the president's appearance and drawing waves of reaction across social media.

While Newsom continues to dominate headlines, voters remain divided over whether he should take the plunge.

According to CBS News, many California Democrats support a 2028 Newsom run, but independents and voters overall are far less enthusiastic.

Nationally, early polling shows the governor facing an uphill climb.

Newsweek reported that a new Noble Predictive Insights poll finds Newsom trailing former Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2028 Democrat nomination. Harris leads with support from 33% of Democrats and 27% of independents, while Newsom lags at 13% and 3%, respectively.

The same survey shows Harris performing better among women, younger voters, and Black voters, while Newsom's support is strongest among older and Western-region voters. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg follow distantly behind.

Despite those numbers, Democrat strategists say Newsom remains a formidable contender, thanks to his fundraising prowess, media savvy, and national profile. Polls consistently rank him among the party's leading figures.