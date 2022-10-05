×
Tags: gov.desantis | crist | florida | debate | postponed

DeSantis-Crist Debate Postponed Due to Hurricane Ian

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 October 2022 11:47 AM EDT

The only scheduled debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democrat opponent Charlie Crist was postponed after Hurricane Ian, it was announced Wednesday.

WPEC News 12, which was to host the debate, said it will seek to reschedule the Oct. 12 event.

Scott Livingston, senior vice president of news at WPEC owner Sinclair Broadcast Group, said debate organizers wanted to allow DeSantis and Crist time to focus on storm recovery efforts.

"The top priority is the safety and well-[being] of the residents of Florida, we have decided to postpone the debate to allow for the candidates to focus on the immediate recovery efforts throughout Southwest Florida after the devastation from Hurricane Ian," Livingston said in a statement.

WPEC News 12 said it hopes to hold the debate later this month in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Search-and-rescue teams on Monday were doubling back to check on tens of thousands of homes and businesses on the state's Gulf Coast after completing an initial search of the area that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
