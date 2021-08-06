New Yorkers to Governor Cuomo: Resign Now

Seven in 10 New York residents say that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign immediately due to sexual harassment allegations, and a majority also believe he should be criminally charged, a new poll has found.

The Quinnipiac University poll, conducted Aug. 4 and 5, found that 70% of New York voters want the three-term governor to resign and leave office immediately. The survey was conducted in the wake of last week's scathing report from the attorney general, which concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state employees.

The survey further found that if Cuomo does not resign, 63% of voters think he should be impeached and removed from office. A count by The Associated Press on Wednesday found that 86 members of the 150-member State Assembly would vote to remove Cuomo from office if he does not resign.

Not satisfied with the governor's potential resignation, the poll also found that a majority of New York voters (55%) believe Cuomo should be charged with a crime based on the accusations, while 29% did not. The other 16% did not offer an opinion.

Those surveyed largely agreed, 70% to 27%, that the governor has ''lost his ability to be an effective leader.''

The poll found bipartisan support for Cuomo's resignation. Republicans favored resignation 88% to 11%, independents 76% to 19% and Democrats 57% to 36%.

Cuomo denied the report's findings, saying Tuesday that he ''never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.''

The governor now faces a criminal complaint filed by a woman who accused him of groping her. The Albany County Sheriff's Office said that it had received a criminal complaint from a former executive assistant to Cuomo.

''New Yorkers of all stripes are sending a clear message to Governor Cuomo that it is time to step down from office,″ Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow told CNBC.