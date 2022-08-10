Texas Busing Migrants to New York Despite Mayor's Threat

Texas continued to bus migrants to New York City despite Democrat Mayor Eric Adams' threat to send people to Texas.

Two more buses carrying a total of 95 migrants arrived in New York on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported. At least five of the arriving migrants were women, one of whom was pictured carrying two young children.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, announced Friday that the first bus headed to New York pulled into the borough of Manhattan earlier that morning. Abbott began sending migrants to sanctuary cities in April, when migrants were transported to Washington, D.C., as a way to protest President Joe Biden’s policies in failing to police the southern border.

On Tuesday, Adams suggested returning the favor to Abbott, who's running for reelection in November.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote," Adams told reporters Tuesday, New York’s Daily News reported. "I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking, because for the good of America we have to get him out of office."

Abbott took to social media Tuesday to say he had no plans of halting the buses from transporting migrants to the blue cities.

"The Biden Administration’s failure to address the humanitarian crisis along our southern border is reckless," Abbott tweeted. "Until President Biden does his job & secures the border, Texas will keep sending migrants to D.C. & NYC."

Adams on Sunday expected to greet about 40 migrants being shipped from Texas, but instead only 14 got off the bus. The mayor said that was due to people bailing due to "fear" of the city, the New York Post reported. Adams on Monday claimed he was misquoted.

Adams on Tuesday announced that New York's shelter system has been overwhelmed by 4,000 immigrants who had arrived looking for shelter and work.

"I think he's [Abbott’s] irresponsible," Adams said. "I don't think he's accomplishing anything. There's a reason the Statue of Liberty is there. We all came from somewhere ... I don't think he's accomplishing anything except exposing the type of individual that he is."