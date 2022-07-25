Report: Over 500K 'Gotaway' Migrants Could Be Released in US

More than 500,000 immigrant "gotaways" may be released into the United States since the beginning of fiscal 2022, the New York Post reported.

On Monday, senior Department of Homeland Security officials told Fox News that an average of 55,000 migrants evaded capture from border agents per month.

It is still unclear, however, how many crossed the border in fiscal 2022.

According to Customs and Border Protection data, the total number of southwest land border encounters for fiscal 2022 as of May was 1,536,899, with 239,416 encounters that month alone. In 2021, the total number of encounters was 1,734,686. Since June, that number has risen to 1,746,119.

Still, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has maintained that the border is secure.

But according to one Border Patrol official, "hundreds of thousands crossing every month is not the definition of secure. They are liars and anyone who believes them are fools."

The Biden administration has since lambasted politicians on both sides of the political aisle while at the same time reversing border policies instilled during the Trump administration.