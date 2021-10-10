Gordon Chang: China Newly Emboldened to 'Weaken, Destroy' US

As former President Donald Trump's tariffs and tough stance on China are sought to be unwound by the Biden administration, there is a newfound "arrogance" on behalf of the emboldened regime, according to far east expert Gordon Chang.

"China has a doctrine of unrestricted warfare," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "That means it feels it can do anything it wants to weaken and destroy the United States — which means we should look at COVID deaths and fentanyl deaths in the United States as acts of war."

Chang added to host John Catsimatidis, "we need to look at China in a very different light," because more and more bold actions could lead to war.

"China is pushing across its borders both to the south and to the east," Chang said. "This means anything can happen. Once China causes a conflict in east Asia, China's friends — Russia, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Algeria — are going to probably take advantage of the situation.

"We could see conflict break out at both ends of the Eurasian landmass, plus in north Africa."

Most notably, China is engaging in "deeply" concerning provocations with respect to Taiwan, including flying military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

"In the past, Taiwan officials shrugged off what China was doing," according to Chang. "This time they are showing a sense of alarm."

Chang noted "political turmoil" inside China has roiled foreign "relations with any country," and that includes Taiwan, Japan, and even South Korea, key regional U.S. allies.

"Although we have an alliance with South Korea, we have an unfriendly government in Seoul," Chang concluded.