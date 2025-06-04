WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gordon chang | china | fentanyl | mexico

Chang to Newsmax: China Fentanyl Attacks on US Are 'Part of a Plan'

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 05:42 PM EDT

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax that China is attacking the U.S. using fentanyl to counterfeit currency as "part of a plan."

Chang told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday that it may not be an openly declared war, but that doesn't change the effect. "And it's across the board, whether we're talking about fungus, we're talking about Glock switches, counterfeit currency, fentanyl, you name it. This is part of a plan."

He said China even published its intent to topple the United States in 2019 when the People's Daily "carried a landmark editorial that declared a, quote-unquote, people's war on us. And that is a phrase which has great resonance in Communist Party history."

Author and China expert Peter Schweitzer said drug cartels in Mexico and Central and South America are involved in the fentanyl trade under the direction of China. "There are 2,000 Chinese nationals living in northern Mexico who actually create the fentanyl from the precursors."

He said the entire processing system is managed by China. "We know that the pill presses that the cartels use to create this poison, those pill presses are provided by the Chinese companies, and they're sold at cost to the drug cartels." Even the proceeds are managed by China, he said, "We know that much of the money laundering for the drug cartels goes through Chinese state-owned banks."

Schweitzer said President Donald Trump is doing the right thing by imposing stiff business tariffs on China until it stops poisoning America.

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 05:42 PM
