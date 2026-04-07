Sen. Ron Johnson Warns Trump on Iran Strikes

At least one Republican senator has expressed concern about President Donald Trump's threat to strike Iran's civilian infrastructure.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a longtime Trump ally, warned that escalating the conflict to include attacks on power plants, bridges, and other civilian targets could have unintended consequences, even as Johnson backed the broader goal of countering Iran's military and nuclear ambitions.

"I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure," Johnson said on journalist John Solomon's podcast, adding that the U.S. is "not at war with the Iranian people" but rather seeking to free them from a hostile regime.

Trump has set a firm deadline for Tehran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply flows, or face sweeping strikes that he has said could send Iran "back to the Stone Ages."

Iran has rejected a proposed ceasefire deal, raising the likelihood of further escalation.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., echoed Johnson's concerns while also defending the strategic rationale behind the administration's warnings.

Speaking Tuesday on CNN, Lawler said targeting infrastructure would "cripple the Iranian regime and certainly their economy," but stressed that such action is not the preferred outcome.

"That is not something we want to do," Lawler said, noting that the Iranian people themselves are not the enemy. "We want them to be free from this oppression and tyranny."

Still, Lawler added that if Iran refuses to change course, Trump may have little choice but to act decisively to neutralize the regime's ability to wage war and destabilize the region.

The debate highlights a growing divide within Republican ranks as the conflict stretches into its second month.

While many GOP leaders continue to support Trump's hard-line approach, others are urging restraint to avoid a prolonged and costly conflict that could stray from core "America First" priorities.

Some conservative voices, including lawmakers and commentators, have raised concerns about the potential humanitarian impact of targeting infrastructure, warning that such actions could harm civilians and risk broader regional instability.

At the same time, supporters of the president argue that strong deterrence is necessary to force Iran back to the negotiating table and ensure the free flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital interest not only for the United States but also for its allies.

Public opinion remains mixed.

While polling shows a majority of Americans are skeptical of the ongoing military operation, Republican voters largely continue to back Trump's handling of the crisis.