Swing-Seat GOP Reps Outraise Vulnerable Dems by $100K

Republicans in key swing districts raked in nearly $100,000 more than their most vulnerable Democrat counterparts during the third quarter, giving the GOP a fundraising edge as the 2026 midterm battle for the House heats up, The New York Post reported Friday.

The GOP’s most at-risk incumbents — known as the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “Patriots” — collectively raised $763,000 in the third quarter, surpassing the $664,000 raised by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s 26 “frontliners,” according to campaign finance filings cited by The Post.

Republicans in competitive districts also reported a larger financial cushion, with about $2.4 million in cash on hand compared to Democrats’ $1.6 million.

“It’s crystal clear: the unprecedented momentum is all on the side of House Republicans,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella told The Post. “While House Republicans are building war chests and delivering results, vulnerable Democrats are burning cash and fending off their radical base.”

This marks the third consecutive quarter that the NRCC’s Patriots have outraised their DCCC counterparts.

Democrats, however, point to strong showings from several challengers taking on GOP incumbents, including Reps. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, as evidence that their campaign energy remains strong heading into 2026.

Despite the GOP’s optimism, Republicans face traditional midterm challenges.

Historically, the party controlling the White House tends to lose congressional seats. The GOP currently holds a slim 219 - 213 majority in the House, with both parties eyeing a handful of battleground races that could determine control of the chamber.

Recent polling has narrowed slightly in the GOP’s favor. The Democrats’ lead in the RealClearPolitics generic congressional ballot has fallen to 1.6 percentage points, down from 2.5 at the end of August.

Republicans are also betting on redistricting advantages and potential Supreme Court rulings that could tilt the map in their favor.

“Democrats’ chances of taking the House in 2026 have plummeted, while GOP odds have soared over the past six months,” CNN analyst Harry Enten said this week, adding that Republicans could see “big gains” from mid-decade redistricting.