Tags: gop | townhalls | democrats | districts

House Dems to Conduct Town Halls in GOP Districts

By    |   Saturday, 15 March 2025 01:27 PM EDT

House Democrats are heading to GOP districts to conduct town halls aiming to capitalize on a warning from Republican leadership that its lawmakers avoid such public forums, reports the Hill.

The campaign, organized by the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Association of State Democratic Committees, will kick off next week in 10 competitive districts, a DNC spokesperson said.

It will continue for the rest of the year in all 50 states.

“We’re filling a void that’s left open by our Republican colleagues who are too scared to show up to town halls in their own districts because they’re doing things that are not popular,” Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., told reporters during the Democrats’ annual retreat in Leesburg, Va.

"That's not fair to their constituents."

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson last week advised his members to stop hosting in-person town halls.

At those meetings, voters decried the Trump administration's firings of federal workers and potential cuts to safety net programs like Medicaid and Social Security in the Republicans' budget resolution, which was passed last month.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

