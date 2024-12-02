WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gop | tax | cuts | border | climate | funding | biden administration

GOP to Push Tax Breaks, Border Funding, More in Jan

Monday, 02 December 2024 07:20 AM EST

Republicans are marshaling together a large bill for January before President-elect Donald Trump even takes office, with measures such as extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts, delivering funding for the border, and cutting a number of Biden-era green policies pushed through under The Inflation Reduction Act, NBC News reported.

Republicans are seeking to utilize the budget reconciliation process in order to bypass Democrat opposition in a simple majority, such as the Senate's 60-vote threshold. There will be 53 Republican Senators in the next Congress; the House will have 220 Republican representatives compared to the Democrats 215.

"I've told all the freshmen and the returning members: Be ready for a very busy first 100 days," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said. "We've got to do a lot of things at the same time. We're going to be walking and chewing gum."

2024-20-02
Monday, 02 December 2024 07:20 AM
