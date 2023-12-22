GOP State Pols Work to Remove Biden From 3 Swing-State Ballots

Three Republican state lawmakers are drafting legislation to remove President Joe Biden from the ballot in key swing states Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, they told Breitbart on Friday.

State Reps. Aaron Bernstine of Pennsylvania, Charlice Byrd of Georgia, and Cory McGarr of Arizona said they're fighting back at the "lawfare" being waged against former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of a Colorado Supreme Court's ruling to remove him from the ballot there.

"We are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania," the lawmakers wrote, according to Breitbart. "The absurdity of radical Democrat judges removing Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado will be a stain on the American political system for decades. By their very own interpretation of the law, Joe Biden is 100% not eligible to run for political office."

The Colorado high court ruled 4-3 that Trump could be removed under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution under the insurrection clause. It's expected that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case and reverse it, given that only Congress — not state courts — gets to define and act on insurrection, constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Thursday.

Regardless, the lawmakers say they're fighting fire with fire.

"Colorado radicals just changed the game and we are not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic. To be clear, our objective is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado's decision and allow ALL candidates to be on the ballot in all states," they told Breitbart. "To do that, we must fight back as Republicans against the communists currently running our great country."