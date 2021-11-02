Exposed — Biden's Climate Hypocrisy After Carbon-Fat Flight to Climate Conference

A group of Republican senators are demanding that the Government Accountability Office provide a report of the carbon emissions released as a result of President Joe Biden's carbon-spewing flight to the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

He, along with 13 political appointees and White House staff, flew luxuriously to Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The letter, signed on Tuesday by GOP Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, demanded that the GAO's comptroller general, Gene Dodaro, release a report that would detail the amount of emissions released due to flying Biden, his appointees and his staff to and from COP26.

''We write to you today requesting that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) collect and provide information to Congress on the total amount of carbon emissions required to transport President Biden, the 13 U.S. political appointees, and any and all Administration support staff who attend this conference,'' the senators' letter read.

Earlier this week, Biden traveled to Glasgow to attend the climate summit. According to Fox News, the summit is expected to attract roughly 30,000 people, which has sparked debate over COVID-19 and vaccine mandates.

''While President Biden continues to target American energy with harmful policies, he and his staff continue to rely on fossil-fuel transportation. In the interest of transparency, we would like an answer to understand the total amount of emissions linked to the transportation to and from COP26 for Biden Administration officials,'' the senators continued.

But the senators also add that Biden's closing of the Keystone XL pipeline and removing sanctions brought on by Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline amount to an attack on U.S. energy independence.

''The result of this policy is that we are now more dependent on foreign adversaries for the energy to run America,'' the letter continued.