GOP Senators to Secret Service: Turn Over Biden Visitor Logs

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, demanded that the Secret Service turn over the visitor logs to President Joe Biden's home and Washington office as part of the congressional investigation into Biden's possession of classified materials.

In a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, the GOP senators requested that "the Secret Service provide a full and complete list of all individuals who entered the locations where classified records relating to then-Vice President Biden's tenure have been identified."

The list is due by Feb. 2.

Johnson, the ranking member of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and Grassley, the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, noted in their request that media reports indicate that the Secret Service is "prepared to turn over documentation of visitors to [President] Biden's Delaware home if requested by Congress."

The request for Secret Service cooperation comes after FBI agents spent more than 12 hours combing through Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where they recovered additional classified documents, including some that dated to Biden's time in the Senate.

"After decades in Washington, Joe Biden certainly knows how classified information should be handled, but he arrogantly doesn't believe the rules and laws apply to him. The public deserves a full accounting of individuals that may have had access to these classified records," Johnson said in a separate statement.

The Hill reported that Johnson and Grassley wrote to Richard Sauber, Biden's special counsel, in June to ask about Biden's use of a nongovernment email to send government information to son Hunter Biden. Specifically, they asked how Biden ensured that his government emails and other communications were properly stored and archived.

On Monday, the new House Oversight Committee chair, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., asked Cheatle to disclose all information the Secret Service has on people who visited Biden's home in Delaware, beginning from his time as vice president.