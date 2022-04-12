GOP Readies Messaging for Roe V. Wade Overturn

The possibility of the Supreme Court overturning or limiting Roe v. Wade has motivated Republicans to prepare anti-abortion messaging that leads with science-based arguments, National Review reported.

GOP officials also plan to portray those in favor of abortion rights as extremists, the National Review said.

"Today's Left believes in a position even more extreme than Roe: taxpayer-funded abortion, on demand, until birth," the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest conservative caucus in the House, said in a recent memo first reported by National Review.

"The Left disregards the health and safety of women and makes false claims that the pro-life movement does nothing for mothers."

Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority, when hearing arguments about a Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks in early December, suggested they might make sweeping changes to limit abortion rights in the U.S.

In that case, the justices are being asked to overrule the court's historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. Those decisions allow states to regulate but not ban abortion up until the point of viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

The RSC's memo told members that its message "is clear."

"There is dignity and value in every human life from conception to natural death," states the memo, National Review reported. "We will celebrate every opportunity to protect life, share science-backed truth of the humanity of unborn babies, and support unborn babies, mothers, and families in our communities as we fight for a culture of life in the U.S."

The RSC's memo highlights how advances in science and technology since Roe v. Wade have enabled us to know more about life in the womb, strengthening the pro-life position.

"Through incredible advances in science families and medical professionals are now able to understand that at 15 weeks, the unborn baby can not only feel pain, but have a fully developed heart pumping 26 quarts of blood per day," the RSC memo said, National Review reported.

"At 15 weeks, we can see an unborn baby move their fingers and suck their thumb and see the unique features of their fully formed nose, lips, and eyelids. For babies diagnosed with conditions previously believed untreatable or terminal, doctors can now perform successful surgery on a 15-week unborn baby, bringing new hope and health to families."

The RSC memo also mentions recent votes by congressional Democrats to remove the popular Hyde amendment from legislation.

The Hyde Amendment, added to spending bills for decades, prevents the direct federal funding of abortion through Medicaid reimbursements.