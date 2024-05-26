GOP Highlights Veterans for Trump Before Memorial Day

The Republican National Committee is highlighting the election-year support for presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and the dangers of President Joe Biden this Memorial Day weekend.

"We have to have a commander in chief that our enemies and our adversaries respect and fear," Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., says in a near seven-minute video titled "Vets for Trump V12."

"That's how you keep the peace around the world. That's how you prevent wars."

Trump-backing military veterans Reps. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas; Brian Mast, R-Fla.; Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.; Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.; and Waltz spoke out against Biden and urged Americans to take a full view of Trump's support for the U.S. military and ability to bring world peace that Biden's administration has botched.

"I served under Trump, and I know his caliber and the caliber of his character, and the depth and the love for his country, and without a doubt — as a former SEAL team commander, a former acting commander of special forces in Iraq — I know that he will never deploy troops unless it's in our advantage to win decisively at that point of battle," Zinke said in the video.

"That means make sure we have the right troops, the right training, the right equipment to win without question where we so choose. That was President Trump's leadership. That was President Trump as commander in chief.

"Unfortunately, that is not the same under President Biden."

Hunt, being bandied about as a potential Trump administration Cabinet member if not a sleeper to be vice president, noted how Trump can uplifted the morale of first responders, American law enforcement officers, and especially military members.

"We want a military that's always going to be ready to fight, but only when necessary," Hunt says in the video. "And if you recall, during President Trump's four years in office, there were no new wars. We had the Abraham Accords. We had world peace."

Notably, Biden's failed Afghanistan withdrawal, which Trump noted is going to be a key attack point in next month's sit-down debate with Biden, has brought American weakness to the globe and lead to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"We are closer to World War III than we have been in my lifetime," Van Orden warned in the video. "And I joined the Navy under Ronald Reagan."

Biden's weakness is not that of one worthy of the title of commander in chief, according to Mast, who lost both his legs while serving as a U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technician in Afghanistan in 2010 under President Barack Obama.

"When I look at Joe Biden and his approach to bearing the weight of being commander in chief, the leader of the U.S. military, he doesn't deserve that title," Mast said in the video. "He has never acted as a commander in chief."

The world is taking advantage of the U.S. leading from behind as it did under Obama and now Biden, Zinke concluded.

"We're weak globally and the world sees this," Zinke said in the video. "We were not weak under President Trump. The world was more stable, it was more peaceful, because he provided the leadership necessary to mean that if you mess with us as consequences.

"He loves his country, and he loves his military. And under President Trump and his commander in chief, you know, the military would be supported 100%."