GOP Hopefuls Push for Small Donations to Make RNC Debates

Republican candidates are focusing on small donations after the Republican National Committee set a 40,000 donor threshold for appearing in the first primary debate, Politico reports.

The RNC announced earlier this month that in order to qualify for the first stage of the Republican debates, candidates must obtain at least 1 percent support in multiple national polls that are recognized by the RNC, as well as obtain donations from at least 40,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 unique donors per state or territory in at least 20 states and territories.

These rules have many long-shot GOP candidates looking to rake in small donations in order to surpass the unique donor threshold. Michigan businessman Perry Johnson has begun selling T-shirts with the phrase "I stand with Tucker" on the front alongside a likeness of Tucker Carlson for $1 each in an attempt to raise enough funds. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has also begun selling $1 T-shirts as well as buttons that read "Donate To Get Asa in the Debate!"

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told Politico that she has surpassed the threshold, as did entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.