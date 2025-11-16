Trump: Primary 'Weak' Indiana GOP Against Redistricting

Indiana state GOP senators were the target of President Donald Trump's ire Sunday for failing to back redistricting in the red state, potentially "depriving Republicans of a majority in the House" after the 2026 midterms.

"Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

"The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it.

"Because of these two politically correct type 'gentlemen,' and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!"

Trump rebuked California's bold move away from the independent, nonpartisan California Citizens Redistricting Commission via the Prop 50 vote this month, proving how Democrats can gerrymander lines to their political benefit while "weak Republicans" refuse to act in a less egregious manner.

California, armed with huge Democrat voter registrations and mass mail-in balloting, has managed to nearly black out California GOP representation in Congress, holding a lower percentage of congressional seats (17%) than the registered voter disparity with Democrats in the state.

"California is trying to pick up five seats, and no one is complaining about that," Trump's pointed rebuke continued. "It's weak 'Republicans' that cause our Country such problems — It's why we have crazy Policies and Ideas that are so bad for America."

Indiana GOP Gov. Mike Braun was not spared Trump's criticism either for not doing enough for House Republicans and redistricting efforts in the historically red state.

"Also, a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes," Trump's post added. "Considering that Mike wouldn't be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!"

Trump famously vows to help primary Republicans who lack the "backbone" to follow his lead and agenda.

"Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED," he wrote. "Indiana is a State with strong, smart, and patriotic people.

"They want us to see our Country WIN, and want to, 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'"

Trump vowed to add to the list of Indiana Republicans opposing redistricting.

"Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW!" Trump concluded. "If not, let's get them out of office, ASAP."