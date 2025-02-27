Red States Creating DOGE-Like Task Forces

While President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency remains focused on streamlining the federal government and reducing spending, some red states have begun similar initiatives.

Republican governors and lawmakers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin have created their own task forces and committees to find ways to cut state spending, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis set up a "DOGE task force" to audit spending, cut bureaucracy, and eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

"I am requiring state agencies to utilize AI [artificial intelligence] as a way to supplement our ongoing efforts to produce streamlined and cost-effective government. Federal DOGE efforts have demonstrated the power of cutting edge technology, and I look forward to Florida's DOGE task force doing even more for taxpayers," DeSantis said Monday on X.

With legislative approval likely needed for Florida's DOGE to enforce audits, DeSantis said he has been in discussions with lawmakers.

In Georgia, the state Senate this week passed a bill aimed at reducing spending and increasing accountability for state agencies. The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

"This bill is in the spirit of DOGE but functionally it is very different," Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, said.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the creation of an official state DOGE task force, to be led by Emily Schmitt, general counsel of Sukup Manufacturing Co.

In Kansas, the state Senate earlier this month established the "Committee on Government Efficiency" (COGE), to find ways to improve the state's operations and reduce waste.

The committee created a "Government Efficiency Portal," which allows residents to submit ideas for making government more efficient.

In Missouri, a DOGE task force also has its own DOGE portal.

Government Efficiency Committee Chair Mary Elizabeth Coleman is urging residents to use the portal to highlight inefficiencies and ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, according to KZRG.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Kelly Ayotte created a COGE commission to "find better ways to do things with fewer taxpayer dollars."

In North Carolina, state House Speaker Destin Hall last month announced the creation of the interim "Select Committee on Government Efficiency," North State Journal reported.

In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order establishing the Division of Government Efficiency (DOGE-OK) within the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). DOGE-OK also has a portal.

In South Carolina, House and Senate lawmakers introduced a joint resolution to create the Commission on Fiscal Restraint and Government Efficiency and it was renamed the Delivery of Government Efficiency Commission, WYFF News 4 reported. The bill still needs to pass the House.

In Texas, lawmakers have established a 13-member bipartisan Delivery of Government Efficiency, which aims to eliminate "inefficiencies" within state agencies, FOX 7 in Austin reported.

In Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in December announced the formation of the "GOAT" committee, or Government Operations, Accountability and Transparency, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.