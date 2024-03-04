Poll: Laken Riley's Murder Motivates GOP Voters

Republican voters were already worried about illegal immigration and southern border security, but the recent murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley showed that down-ballot Republicans should go hard-line on closing the border, according polling.

The Tyson Group found that 81% of likely GOP primary voters consider illegal immigration a priority when picking their primary candidate, and 75% of voters are less likely to vote for candidates who are weak on enforcing immigration law through Customs and Immigration Enforcement, according to its latest poll provided to Newsmax.

The Tyson Group asked likely GOP primary voters nationwide: "Elected officials across the country are passing laws that prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE). As a result, tragedies like Laken's have occurred across the country. Would you be more or less likely to vote for an elected official who has supported weak immigration enforcement legislation?"

Just 22% of likely GOP primary voters who would be more likely to vote for a candidate interested in curbing ICE against illegal migrants.

Former President Donald Trump has long denounced President Joe Biden's open-borders policies as leading to a new category of crime by illegal migrants.

Likely GOP primary voters equally reject states subsidizing healthcare for illegal immigrants, according to the poll: A total of 80% oppose states strengthening or expanding healthcare subsidies for illegals, including 73% who strongly oppose. And 75% are less likely to vote for candidates who sign on to laws to strengthening or expand healthcare for illegals.

Virginia and Mississippi are working to pass laws (SB 119, SB 2145, respectively) to expand healthcare coverage for illegals.

The poll was taken after Riley, 22, was beaten and killed by illegal migrant Jose Ibarra, who was arrested multiple times but ICE warnings for him were ignored.

The Tyson Group polled 607 self-identified likely Republican primary voters Feb. 29-March 1, and the results have a margin of error of 4 percentage points.