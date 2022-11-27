×
Tags: gop oversight | hunter biden | afghanistan | border

GOP Oversight to Investigate 'Waste, Fraud, Abuse' After Gaining House Control

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 27 November 2022 01:44 PM EST

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Sunday said the House Oversight Committee will be investigating about “40 or 50 different things” when Republicans gain control of the House next year.

Comer, who likely chair the panel of Republicans, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, Republicans “have the capacity” for a slew of investigations.

“We’ll have 25 members on the committee, and we’re going to have a staff close to 70,” Comer said. “So we have the ability to investigate a lot of things.”

The GOP has promised investigations into the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border and the withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, among other things.

Republicans plan to open the floodgates on President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the family’s international business dealings.

Comer on Sunday said Democrats who currently lead the House Oversight Committee have investigated issues the panel “has absolutely nothing to do with” instead of investigating the Biden administration.

“Over the past two years, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee haven’t investigated anything in this administration,” he told NBC.

Republicans said a top priority would be to probe into pandemic funding, disbursement, spending and fraud, including programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.

“These are things that are going to be priorities for us as a committee: waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement,” Comer added. “That’s going to be the goal of the House Oversight Committee.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

