GOP Outrage Over Bowman Pulling House Alarm

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman's act of triggering a fire alarm at the Capitol as lawmakers rushed to pass a bill and avoid a government shutdown sparked outrage among Republicans.

Bowman admitted to pulling the alarm in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings around noon Saturday. The act prompted a building-wide evacuation at a time when the House was in session and staffers were working in the building.

Republicans accused the progressive New York congressman of triggering the alarm in the Cannon House Office Building so Democrats would not have to vote on the continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily and avoid a shutdown.

"Here is Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York pulling the fire alarm so Democrats wouldn't have to vote," RNC Research posted on social media platform X with a photo of the congressman pulling the alarm. "Democrats will do *anything* to shut down the government."

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., is working on a resolution to expel Bowman, her office told Punchbowl News reporter Mica Soellner.

At the time of the evacuation, House Democrats were working to delay a vote on a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open. They said they needed time to review the 71-page bill that Republicans abruptly released to avoid a shutdown.

Bowman released a statement claiming his action was an accident.

"Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open. I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused," Bowman's statement said.

"But I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open."

Many Republicans weren't buying it.

"Whoever put this statement out, or gave legal advice on it, or tried to cover it up with lies, is part of a criminal conspiracy to interfere with the operations of our revered Congress. RICO charges for all involved! Isn't that how it works?" RNC official and attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon posted on X.

Political commentator Julie Kelly said Bowman should be charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, just as people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

"Rep. Bowman clearly violated numerous laws including 1512(c)(2) obstruction of an official proceeding. At least 320 Jan 6 defendants including Donald Trump have been charged with this felony count," Kelly posted with a screen grab of the law.

Capitol Police said in a statement late Saturday an "investigation into what happened and why continues."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the House Ethics Committee should look into the incident.

"I think ethics should look at this, but this is serious," McCarthy told reporters, CNN reported.

The funding package ultimately was approved 335-91 on Saturday afternoon, with most Republicans and almost all Democrats — including Bowman — supporting the bill.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.