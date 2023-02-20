GOP Could Gain 4 House Seats Due to N.C. Redistricting

Republicans could gain four more House seats in 2024 depending on the outcome of a challenge to the North Carolina congressional map.

The current map was put in place after the state Supreme Court invalidated a legislature-approved map that would have likely led to Republicans gaining up to 11 seats.

The current map could set up the GOP with as many as four House seats in 2024.

With a newly established conservative majority after the November midterm elections, the state Supreme Court recently agreed to reexamine its previous decision, according to the Washington Examiner.

Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio, told Reuters she isn’t certain the court would order a new map to be drawn.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they just went through the Kabuki theater, and we actually end up with exactly the same maps," Turcer said.

In early projections for 2024 House races, The Cook Political Report gives Republicans an edge, attributing it to the probable installation of new GOP-friendly maps in North Carolina and Ohio.

"Republicans do have a huge insurance policy: the upcoming re-redistricting of North Carolina and Ohio, where temporary maps were used for the 2022 cycle by court order,” said David Wasserman, senior editor of The Cook Political Report. “In both states, Republicans captured state supreme court majorities in November, potentially allowing GOP-led legislatures to pass fresh gerrymanders for 2024.

"In theory, they could eviscerate up to seven Democratic seats — effectively doubling their current House margin.”

Despite an underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, Republicans currently hold a slim 221-212 majority in the House.