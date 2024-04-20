GOP Reps. Push for Speaker's Removal After Foreign Aid Vote

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaking outside the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, called for action against Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., immediately following the House vote on foreign aid bills totaling billions of dollars.

Greene emphasized the need for her colleagues to listen to constituents and expressed frustration over what she described as a focus on foreign wars and neglect of domestic issues. She criticized Johnson's leadership and urged Republicans to take control of the House.

"In the Republican movement and grassroots, [there's a] furious calling for Mike Johnson to be vacated," Greene said.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., echoed Greene's sentiments, speaking to a group of reporters on Capitol Hill urging Johnson to resign to avoid a leadership vacuum.

"We want him to resign and announce his resignation so that we don't go speakerless for a period of time," Massie said.

"The honorable way for him to leave right now is to announce his resignation ahead of time and give us time to replace him." He added, "We prefer not to go into that loop like we had last fall."

The push for Johnson's removal comes amid dissatisfaction with his leadership and the passage of foreign aid bills, including significant funding for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region.

The bills, including a provision banning TikTok, will now move to the Senate as a package, according to ABC News.

Johnson, who faced criticism for handling previous legislative matters, including funding decisions regarding the Department of Justice and the FBI, has not publicly responded to renewed calls for his resignation.

Greene indicated growing support within the Republican conference for a motion to vacate Johnson's position. However, she noted that Johnson remains a "lame duck" and emphasized the need for change in leadership.

The debate over Johnson's future highlights divisions within the Republican Party and the broader political landscape as lawmakers grapple with domestic and international priorities.

"As we had members of Congress waving the Ukrainian flag while we're doing nothing to secure our border, every American in this country should be furious," Greene said. "People have to see the truth."

The call for Johnson's resignation underscores tensions within the GOP as lawmakers navigate key policy decisions and seek to define their party's direction in the coming months.

"I support my majority; I do not support Mike Johnson. He's already a lame duck, Greene said. If we had the vote today in our conference, he would not be the Speaker today."

In response to questions about potential Democratic support for Johnson, Massie warned that Republicans were prepared to act independently if necessary.

"I mean, right now, three [votes] is the magic number. If we call the Motion to Vacate, he is going to lose, absent Democrats saving him like they did today," Massie said.

The push for Johnson's resignation reflects broader discontent within the Republican Party. It underscores the challenges GOP leaders face as they navigate internal divisions and advance their policy agenda.