Trump: GOP Midterms Not My 'Fault,' It Was Abortion, Mitch

The 2022 midterm shortcomings of the Republican Party have been pinned on shaky candidates by the GOP establishment, but former President Donald Trump said it was the issue of abortion and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to blame.

"It wasn't my fault that the Republicans didn't live up to expectations in the midterms," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "I was 233-20!"

Instead, Republicans failed on abortion policy and messaging, according to Trump.

"It was the 'abortion issue,' poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on no exceptions, even in the case of rape, incest, or life of the mother, that lost large numbers of voters," Trump's statement continued. "Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again."

Trump finished with another jab at his frequent whipping boy, McConnell, who spent Senate Leadership Fund dollars away from key battlegrounds. McConnell even moved funds toward Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who wound up endorsing a Democrat in a key House race against former GOP Gov. Sarah Palin.

"Plus, Mitch stupid $'s!" Trump's statement concluded.