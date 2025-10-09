GOP Lawmakers Warn Trump About Layoffs, Cuts During Shutdown

Senior Republican lawmakers have cautioned President Donald Trump against implementing mass layoffs and sharp cuts to government assistance programs during the government shutdown, according to a report.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and other senior GOP lawmakers have privately urged the White House to avoid drastic moves that could deepen the economic and political fallout as the shutdown stretches into its second week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Lawmakers warned that widespread firings and program cuts could backfire with the public, fueling voter anger and increasing the risk that Republicans would be blamed for the stalemate.

"The only reason we are forced to have these conversations is because the Democrats shut down the government," said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson, emphasizing that reopening the government remains the administration's top priority, the Journal noted.

The shutdown began Oct. 1 after Democrat senators failed to support Republicans' clean continuing resolution that would have funded the government temporarily and bought time to negotiate appropriations for fiscal year 2026.

Democrats are seeking an extension of expiring Obamacare subsidies.

Trump has said the funding lapse offers an "unprecedented opportunity" to downsize government, and aides have floated the possibility of firing thousands of federal employees or withholding back pay.

But the president's threats have stirred unease among Republicans.

Thune and others have urged Trump to limit the damage for as long as possible, cautioning that cuts to programs such as food assistance for women and children or pay interruptions for service members could erode support among key constituencies.

The White House has yet to follow through on mass layoffs and has pledged to use tariff revenue to sustain critical nutrition programs.

Trump also told reporters this week that most federal employees would eventually receive back pay.

Still, the shutdown's toll is mounting.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed, while others continue to work without pay, raising concerns about air travel safety and military readiness.

"At the end of the day, we're hurting people somewhere," said Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., according to Reuters. "This is real live people who are depending upon us to do our jobs right."

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that 67% of respondents said Republicans deserve at least some blame for the shutdown, while 63% said the same of Democrats and of Trump himself.

Nearly half of Americans worry that services such as Social Security or student aid could be delayed if the shutdown continues.

For now, both parties remain entrenched.

Democrats insist they won't support a funding bill without healthcare subsidies, while Republicans are urging unity behind the message that Democrats are "holding the government hostage."