GOP Rebels Sink Indiana Redistricting Effort

Indiana's Republican-controlled Senate on Friday shut down a special-session redistricting push sought by President Donald Trump, an unexpected setback for the White House as Republicans try to secure a stronger House majority heading into a complex 2026 midterm cycle.

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Republicans in the chamber do not have enough support to reconvene next month to redraw the state's congressional boundaries, ending months of internal lobbying by state and national GOP leaders.

In a statement, Bray said lawmakers had given "very serious and thoughtful consideration" to revisiting the map but ultimately lacked the votes to advance the proposal.

"Today, I'm announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December," Bray added.

The move deals a political blow to Republicans, who have urged Indiana leaders to adopt a new map ahead of the 2026 elections as part of a larger national fight over congressional lines.

Republican strategists view Indiana as a state where adjustments could provide additional insurance seats as both parties brace for a volatile election environment.

Comparable partisan battles have played out nationwide, including in states such as North Carolina and Texas, where Republicans successfully enacted new maps, as reported by The Associated Press and Reuters.

Indiana Republicans had been expected to meet in December for a special session, though internal divisions made it unclear whether leaders could persuade enough members to support reopening the map.

Vice President J.D. Vance traveled to the state twice in recent months as part of a broader White House effort to bolster support. His visits followed similar engagements in other redistricting battlegrounds that have drawn national attention from both parties.

Reaction from Trump-aligned figures was immediate.

Chris LaCivita, Trump's 2024 co-campaign manager, wrote on X, "BREAKING: Sen Rodric Bray announces retirement," responding directly to Bray's decision.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz posted, "A MONUMENTAL BETRAYAL IS UNFOLDING IN INDIANA RIGHT NOW," adding that the movement would work to primary Republicans who opposed reconvening.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, who initially expressed caution about revisiting the maps, showed frustration as well.

"I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers' voices in Washington, DC, are not diluted by the democrats' gerrymandering," Braun wrote on X.

He urged senators to "do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps," saying constituents deserve to know how lawmakers stand on core issues.

The setback mirrors another recent redistricting stall for Republicans in Kansas, where efforts to take up new lines faltered this month. GOP leaders there say they may revisit the issue in the next session.

Democrats, meanwhile, have secured victories in several states.

California voters approved a new House map last week that could yield up to five Democratic pickups in 2026. Democrats are also positioned for gains in Ohio and Utah after court rulings, and Virginia Democrats are preparing to advance a new map next year.

Republicans have notched their own wins, including new maps in Texas, Missouri, Ohio, and North Carolina that could provide up to nine GOP pickups.