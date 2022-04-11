Nearly 100 GOP Lawmakers Press Garland for Hunter Biden Special Prosecutor

GOP lawmakers — close to 100 so far — are pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to take over the federal investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and foreign business dealings.

"We are concerned that in the case of Hunter Biden, the Department has an actual conflict of interest and certainly has the appearance of a conflict of interest that could prevent a fair and impartial investigation of his activities," 95 House Republicans said in a Friday letter to Garland. "You were nominated to your position by Hunter Biden's father and ultimately work for him … we believe that in the case of Hunter Biden, a Special Counsel must be appointed to preserve the integrity of this investigation and any subsequent prosecution."

The DOJ probe into Hunter Biden started in 2018 and is being led by the U.S. attorney in Wilmington, Delaware. It concerns multiple financial and business activities in foreign countries dating to when his father was vice president. Investigators have examined whether he and some of his associates violated money laundering, tax and foreign lobbying laws.

Hunter Biden, accused by many critics of peddling influence and access to his dad when Joe Biden was Barack Obama's vice president, has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing.

The letter, led by Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina, made clear reference to those allegations of influence peddling. It accused Hunter Biden of taking advantage of his father's position as vice president "to develop business relationships with clients in Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan."

"It appears that Hunter Biden used his position as son of then-Vice President Biden to gain wealth and influence in foreign countries, using questionably sourced money to pay tax liabilities, and lobbying on behalf of foreign entities without proceeding through the proper channels."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki last Tuesday was asked whether Biden would support a special counsel.

"Well, first, the president has never had a conversation with the Department of Justice about any investigations into any member of his family. He said that during the campaign, and he will continue to abide by that," Psaki said. "So, I would point you to the Department of Justice for any additional steps they would take. They would make those decisions independently."