Gingrich to GOP: Go Slowly With Impeachment Inquiry

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Republicans should "go very slow" if they move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

"Open the inquiry, but go very slow," Gingrich told NBC News.

More House Republicans have called for Biden's impeachment over the border crisis and his involvement in influence peddling by son, Hunter Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last month also floated an impeachment inquiry into Biden, though recently insisted he "didn't say I was doing an impeachment inquiry."

McCarthy on Monday called for Biden to "give us his bank statements" to prove he didn't profit from Hunter Biden's endeavors.

"I think there's enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn't a pay-to-play," McCarthy told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Gingrich, who led the 1990s impeachment of President Bill Clinton, said Republicans "should open the inquiry, because it allows them to ask a broader range of questions.

"But we should move very, very, very slowly beyond that," Gingrich said.

Some Republicans are not on board with the impeachment talk, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing," McConnell told the New York Times.

"Impeachment ought to be rare," he added. "This is not good for the country."