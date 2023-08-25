×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | houston | convention | 2028

GOP Picks Houston for Site of 2028 Convention

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 01:56 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee has selected Houston as the site for the GOP’s 2028 convention.

Politico reported that the decision was made during a private meeting on Friday.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel confirmed the decision on X: “I am excited to announce @HoustonTX as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention!”

“After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028,” she said in a statement.

“The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our party.”

Dates have not yet been announced for the Houston convention.

Houston won out over Dallas, Miami, Nashville, and Jacksonville. The decision to hold the convention there comes a full year before Republicans gather in Milwaukee to nominate a presidential candidate.

“This keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating,” said Mayor Turner, who is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Republican National Committee has selected Houston as the site for the GOP's 2028 convention. Politico reported that the decision was made during a private meeting on Friday. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel confirmed the decision on X...
gop, houston, convention, 2028
200
2023-56-25
Friday, 25 August 2023 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved