GOP Picks Houston for Site of 2028 Convention

The Republican National Committee has selected Houston as the site for the GOP’s 2028 convention.

Politico reported that the decision was made during a private meeting on Friday.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel confirmed the decision on X: “I am excited to announce @HoustonTX as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention!”

“After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028,” she said in a statement.

“The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our party.”

Dates have not yet been announced for the Houston convention.

Houston won out over Dallas, Miami, Nashville, and Jacksonville. The decision to hold the convention there comes a full year before Republicans gather in Milwaukee to nominate a presidential candidate.

“This keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating,” said Mayor Turner, who is a Democrat.