Report: GOP's Rogers to Exit Committee After Gaetz Scrap

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., whose confrontation Friday with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was captured on national television during the tense House speaker election standoff, will reportedly step down from the powerful House Steering Committee.

According to Politico, Rogers' decision to move aside hasn't been finalized, but it's expected to occur sometime this week.

Also, Rogers told Politico that he hasn't received any outside pressure to resign from his committee post.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finished one vote shy of securing the speakership in the 14th round — a process that would have been cemented then, if either Gaetz or Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., had filed for votes for McCarthy, instead of merely saying "present."

About that time, TV cameras captured McCarthy approaching Gaetz from a distance on the House floor with a quick question, before returning back to his seat. After that, Rogers came in from the other side with a seemingly angry or pointed question at Gaetz — while briefly lunging toward him.

Rogers was then physically restrained by an unnamed official in a quick brouhaha that ended with no further words being exchanged.

Still, Rogers' move went viral over the weekend, and that may have resulted in him leaving the Steering Committee.

Rogers currently represents Alabama and Tennessee on the Steering Committee panel.

According to Politico, the Steering Committee will determine its group leaders this week, beginning with Homeland Security.

On the 15th round of Friday's House balloting, McCarthy garnered the necessary percentage of votes to become speaker.

And as part of that, once cooler heads prevailed, Politico reported that Gaetz and Rogers made up after the televised squabble.