Rep. Elise Stefanik Reelected to House Republican Conference Chair

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. has reportedly been elected to a full term at her current position.

The results of Tuesday's closed-door, secret-ballot vote had Stefanik easily defeating Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., by a 144-74 count, for the chairperson role.

Stefanik had been elevated to the chair position last year — as the House's fourth-highest-ranked official — after outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was stripped of her power in the Republican Party, due to repeated criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

Also, Stefanik had the endorsement of Trump, prior to Tuesday's vote.

According to the Hill, Congressman Donalds denied Monday reports of him favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump, when surveying the Republican field of presidential hopefuls for 2024.

Instead, Donalds took the high road in declaring, "I respect both men because I think the next president is coming from Florida."

In other House GOP elections: