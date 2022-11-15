Rep. Elise Stefanik Reelected to House Republican Conference Chair

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. has reportedly been elected to a full term at her current position.
The results of Tuesday's closed-door, secret-ballot vote had Stefanik easily defeating Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., by a 144-74 count, for the chairperson role.
Stefanik had been elevated to the chair position last year — as the House's fourth-highest-ranked official — after outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was stripped of her power in the Republican Party, due to repeated criticisms of former President Donald Trump.
Also, Stefanik had the endorsement of Trump, prior to Tuesday's vote.
According to the Hill, Congressman Donalds denied Monday reports of him favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump, when surveying the Republican field of presidential hopefuls for 2024.
Instead, Donalds took the high road in declaring, "I respect both men because I think the next president is coming from Florida."
In other House GOP elections:
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was elected as Speaker-designate. However, that's contingent on Republicans claiming the majority in the House chamber. According to the Newsmax elections tracker, the House Republicans are one victory away from clinching the necessary 218 seats to carry the House majority.
- Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the current chief fundraiser for the House Republicans, was elected to the House Majority Whip-designate position. Emmer edged Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., in whip voting.
- The House Republican Conference elected Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., as majority leader by a voice vote. The Louisiana congressman — and another Trump ally — had been serving as minority whip.
- Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., the current House Republican Conference secretary, was elected to chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) by default, or "acclimation," after the other finalist (Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill.) dropped out of the race Monday.
- For other acclimation contests, Republican Policy Committee Chair Gary Palmer, R-Ala., and House GOP Vice Chair Mike Johnson, R-La., were reelected to their current positions.
