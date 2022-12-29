House Staff Pay, More Dependent on Finished Speaker Vote by Jan. 13

New guidelines sent to committees on Thursday obtained by Politico pave the way for a complicated process for how the speaker's race will have a trickle-down effect on everything from paying staffers to student loan repayments.

Many staffers from both parties are concerned about the next week's uncertainty, as multiple ballots are expected and even extra days to elect the speaker position.

The guidance was provided by the House Administration Committee and sent out by the House's chief administrative officer, pointing to the big warning date of Jan. 13.

"Committees need to be aware that should a House Rules package not be adopted by end of business on Jan. 13, no committee will be able to process payroll since the committee's authority for the new Congress is not yet confirmed," according to the memo sent to House committees.

By the end of Jan. 13, if the House has not agreed upon a rules package that outlines how the chamber will run next year, committees will not be able to process student loan repayments. House employees enrolled in the 10-year forgiveness program may face breaks, affecting retirement and loan forgiveness standing.

The memo comes only days before the Jan. 3 vote, where current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is still working to lock down the necessary 218 votes for speaker. Five Republicans have said they plan to vote against him and several more are on the fence. McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes from Republicans.

The impact of this seems to have a domino effect. Some committees already have GOP chairs waiting in the wings, such as Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is tapped to lead the House Oversight Committee.

If nothing progresses, the de facto interim chair goes to the most senior Republican member serving on the committee. Those senior lawmakers will need to decide on current committee staff from both parties and will have to stay on after the new Congress starts on Jan. 3 until House Republicans select a new chair.

Staff staying in the new Congress "are expected to continue to carry out their official duties in the interim period between Jan. 3 and when the committee chair is appointed."

The House cannot adopt a new rules package or green-light committee heads until the speaker is selected. McCarthy, or whoever is selected as speaker, will appoint members of the House Intelligence Committee. The speaker would also tap Republicans to lead the House Rules Committee, which governs the floor, and the House Administration Committee, which oversees Capitol security.

The impact of a lengthy speaker fight is tremendous. It has led Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, to meet in a closed-door GOP meeting earlier this month. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., told Politico that as Republicans prepare for the vote, "the one open question right now is staff funding."