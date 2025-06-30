Nebraska GOP Rep. Bacon Won't Run for Reelection

Another Republican is stepping away from Congress, declining to run for reelection.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., announced on X he will serve out his term through the end of 2026 and will not run again.

"After consultation with my family & much prayer, I have decided not to seek reelection in 2026 & will fulfill my term in the 119th Congress through January 2, 2027," Bacon posted Monday to X, linking to a complete statement. "It has been an honor to serve NE-02 & I thank our constituents for trusting me to represent them."

Bacon's announcement followed Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announcing he will not seek reelection just hours after Trump had threatened to primary him for his opposition to the Senate's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Like Tillis, Bacon had been one of the House GOP members that have pushed back on Trump's agenda, the Nebraska Examiner reported Sunday.

Bacon is among 16 House GOP members opposed to Senate tweaks to Medicaid.

"Please don't do it on Medicaid, put your fingerprints on some other places," he said this weekend before his announcement Monday, the Examiner reported.

Bacon saying he will not return to Congress in 2027 may embolden him to break from Trump on supporting the revised bill when it is returned to the House.