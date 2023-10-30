GOP Governors Urge NCAA to Change Trans Policy

Nine Republican governors, in an attempt to protect fairness in women's sports, are urging the NCAA to rewrite its transgender student-athletes policy.

NCAA policy currently states that trans student-athlete participation for each sport is "determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport."

Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., Greg Abbott, R-Texas, Sarah Sanders, R-Ark., Tate Reeves, R-Miss., Mike Parson, R-Mo., Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., Joe Lombardo, R-Nev., Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Mark Gordon, R-Wyo., signed a letter sent Monday to the NCAA's Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports.

"The NCAA has the chance to guarantee an environment where female college athletes can thrive without the concern of inequities. We trust that you also want to guarantee just such an environment," the governors wrote. "But this [current transgender] policy allows the NCAA to avoid responsibility for ensuring the fairness of collegiate sports — therefore it must be changed.

"As former competitors, you understand the years of blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to succeed at a high level. Competing in sports has so many benefits. We learn grace in victory, poise in defeat, and the importance of teamwork in every aspect of life. For young women, Title IX guaranteed them an equal chance to compete. And if these young women worked hard enough, they could even earn opportunities for collegiate scholarships and other success and recognition."

In their letter, the governors cited former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines.

"Riley worked her entire life to compete at the collegiate level. When Lia Thomas, a biological male, was allowed to compete in women's swimming, Riley tied with Lia against all odds. Traditionally, when two swimmers tie, they both stand on top of the podium — but Riley was told that the trophy was going to be given to Lia," the governors said.

"When Riley asked why she couldn't stand for photos with the first-place trophy that she rightfully earned, she was given a series of non-answers that boiled down to 'we just have to give it to Lia.' The decade of hard work and the countless hours spent in the pool were suddenly wasted. Riley's lifetime of achievement was ripped away from her by someone who shouldn't have even been in the race — all for a photo op."