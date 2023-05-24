×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | foreign affairs | who | bills

GOP Lawmakers Press for Withdrawal From WHO

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 06:23 PM EDT

Several House GOP lawmakers on Wednesday pressed the House Foreign Affairs Committee to consider two bills that would withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization and defund the agency.

"Every day, we hear from our constituents who worry that the Biden administration's
involvement with the WHO will result in more lockdowns and mandates, and no accountability for the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] in the future," 11 Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., urging them to take up the WHO Withdrawal Act and the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act.

"President Donald Trump recognized the threat posed by the WHO and took action to end U.S. contributions. This decision was reversed by President [Joe] Biden, who has since directed more than $700 million in federal funding to the WHO," they added.

"We have authored legislation in this area, HR 79, the WHO Withdrawal Act and HR 343, the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act, which would protect Americans' rights by withdrawing from the WHO and halting federal funds to the organization.

"We would welcome the opportunity to work with the committee on other approaches to disentangle the United States from the WHO."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Breitbart that public health decisions in the U.S. "ought to be made by elected officials here in America — not executives from an international organization in Geneva, Switzerland."

"The Biden administration cannot grant more authority to an organization that is compromised by communist China and that has repeatedly issued ineffective health guidance during the COVID global emergency. ... [I] remain hopeful that the House Foreign Affairs Committee advances our legislation,” he added.

Both bills have stalled in the committee.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Several House GOP lawmakers on Wednesday pressed the House Foreign Affairs Committee to consider two bills that would withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization and defund the agency.
gop, foreign affairs, who, bills
296
2023-23-24
Wednesday, 24 May 2023 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved