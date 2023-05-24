GOP Lawmakers Press for Withdrawal From WHO

Several House GOP lawmakers on Wednesday pressed the House Foreign Affairs Committee to consider two bills that would withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization and defund the agency.

"Every day, we hear from our constituents who worry that the Biden administration's

involvement with the WHO will result in more lockdowns and mandates, and no accountability for the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] in the future," 11 Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., urging them to take up the WHO Withdrawal Act and the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act.

"President Donald Trump recognized the threat posed by the WHO and took action to end U.S. contributions. This decision was reversed by President [Joe] Biden, who has since directed more than $700 million in federal funding to the WHO," they added.

"We have authored legislation in this area, HR 79, the WHO Withdrawal Act and HR 343, the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act, which would protect Americans' rights by withdrawing from the WHO and halting federal funds to the organization.

"We would welcome the opportunity to work with the committee on other approaches to disentangle the United States from the WHO."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Breitbart that public health decisions in the U.S. "ought to be made by elected officials here in America — not executives from an international organization in Geneva, Switzerland."

"The Biden administration cannot grant more authority to an organization that is compromised by communist China and that has repeatedly issued ineffective health guidance during the COVID global emergency. ... [I] remain hopeful that the House Foreign Affairs Committee advances our legislation,” he added.

Both bills have stalled in the committee.