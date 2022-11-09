GOP Flips Seats Aiming for House Majority

Republicans needed a net gain of five seats in Tuesday's election to win control of the House of Representatives.

A total of at least 218 seats are needed for a House majority, and Newsmax projected the GOP had won 200 — a net gain of three seats — as of 11:20 a.m. EST on Wednesday. Democrats were at 183, with the 52 races still undecided.

Here are the House seats flipped by the GOP:

Florida, 7th District: Republican Cory Mills defeated Democrat Karen Green 58.54% to 41.46% with 92% of the votes counted.

Florida, 13th District: Republican Anna Paulina Luna defeated Democrat Rep. Eric Lynn 53.15% to 45.05% with 99% counted. Liberal candidate Frank Craft got 1.8%. The seat was held by Charlie Crist, who resigned to run for governor — a race he lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Virginia, 2nd District: Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a member of the high-profile House Jan. 6 committee, 52.05% to 47.95% with 99% counted.

Tennessee, 5th District: Republican Andy Ogles defeated Democrat Heidi Campbell by 69.36% to 28.13% with 99% counted. Three other candidates earned votes for a seat held by retiring Democrat Jim Cooper.

New York, 3rd District: Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi, 54.19% to 45.81% with 88% in. Suozzi vacated his seat to launch an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.

The GOP also was projected to pick up eight other seats that were open or in newly designed districts. Those winners included: