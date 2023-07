The GOP primary electorate considers themselves "very conservative" at 41%, 39% are aged 65 or older, and 89% are white, according to an NBC poll released Thursday on the profile of the voters preparing to select the Republican presidential nominee.

Comparatively, 25% of the overall electorate and 25% of Democrat primary voters are aged 65 and older, 72% of all voters are white and 67% of Republican voters say they are conservative.

The poll also found:

51% of Republican voters say they would pick Donald Trump as the GOP candidate, compared with 22% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 7% for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

49% overall said they would pick Joe Biden if the election for president were held today, compared with 45% who said they would pick Trump.

64% said they agreed with the following statement: The investigations and indictments are a politically motivated attempt to stop Donald Trump from becoming president again. No other candidate is like Donald Trump, and we must support him now to stop his opponents from winning.

The GOP is slightly more diverse than it was in 2016, when 92% of all Republican voters were white (versus 89% now).

The percentage of Republicans without college degrees has increased significantly since 2012, when 48% of Republicans didn’t have college degrees. By 2016, that percentage had increased to 58%. Now it’s 63%.

NBC surveyed 1,000 registered voters from June 16-20. The margin of error is +/-3.10%.