GOP Says Trump Indictment Lowers Bar for Prosecution

Republicans are warning that the indictment against former President Donald Trump sets a precedent that lowers the bar and sets the course for political prosecutions on a slippery slope.

In the wake of Trump's arraignment, concerns from wide-ranging views floated around as to what new precedent this sets for the United States. Some Republicans predicted that indicting a former president on a misdemeanor bookkeeping charge would lead one step closer to political persecution. Others, including one Democrat and author of the Twitter Files, Michael Shellenberger, asserted that it would, or has, pushed America to the precipice of a banana republic.

"New York's progressive D.A. promised to 'not seek a carceral sentence' for crimes 'other than for homicide' or other major crimes," Shellenberger wrote. "Whatever you think of Trump, it's hard to see this as one. This is how a great nation becomes a banana republic."

According to Republican strategist and former member of the House GOP leadership, Vin Weber, Trump's indictment sets a precedent for a whole host of frivolous lawsuits to come about.

"I think it is a terrible precedent for the country," Weber tells The Hill. "I think it's bad for America, bad for the Republican Party and it's bad for the political system in our country. Once you start down this path, there's no way you're going to reverse it. That's what we saw with impeachment."

"We're going to see," he adds, "political prosecutions brought, some of them for meritorious reasons, some of them to advance the careers of the prosecutors. But all of this is harmful to America and our political process."

Weber went on to add that "another whole aspect" of this case is that Trump is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. And as one Hill report notes, Trump's next in-person hearing is slated for Dec. 4 — roughly two months before the official 2024 Republican presidential primary kicks off.

"There are people in this vast country of ours who have less than sterling motivations," Weber continues, "and you want them to be inhibited by rules that we've established — informal rules — that are designed to protect the whole system."

"Once this wall of precedent has been destroyed, we're going to find people around the country who are going to find reasons to engage in political prosecutions." Weber went on to add that after President Joe Biden has served his first full term in office, some lawmakers mentioned bringing charges against him and his son Hunter.

"I don't know if that's likely or not but we're going to see something somewhere," he added.

Other critics of the case, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, highlighted that while Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton's campaign paid $1 million to Fusion GPS for its work contributing to the Steele Dossier, which spurred off the Trump Russiagate hoax.

"Hillary Clinton ..." Cruz says, "in 2016 during the presidential campaign … paid $1 million for the Steele Dossier to be compiled — the fake and fantastical work of fiction that her oppo research team put together that tragically became the basis of [special counsel Robert Mueller's] investigation."

Cruz notes that, like Trump's payment to Daniels, Clinton also characterized the funding of the Steele Dossier research as legal expenses, which in Bragg's case makes it "obvious this is partisan politics."