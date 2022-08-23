×
Florida GOP Outraises State Dems by Over $19M

ken griffin speaks into a microphone
Kenneth Griffin, a hedge fund manager, donated $5 million to the Republican Party of Florida. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 09:53 AM EDT

The Republican Party of Florida has raised $24.3 million from April to Aug. 18, compared to the state's Democratic Party, which brought in $4.9 million during the same time period, Florida Politics is reporting.

The totals give the Florida GOP an almost 5-1 edge for fundraising during the time frame as it gets set for the general election following Tuesday's primary.

According to Florida Politics, the largest single donor to the Florida Republicans was Kenneth Griffin, a hedge fund manager who owns residences in South Florida. Griffin donated $5 million to the party.

The politics website said he had previously donated $5 million to Gov. Ron DeSantis' political committee.

The Democrats' single, largest donor was former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who gave $1 million.

Meanwhile the Tallahassee Democrat noted that Open Secrets, a group keeping track of money in politics, reported that DeSantis has raised a total of $165.6 million through Aug. 5 for his reelection bid.

