Ipsos Poll: Guilty Verdict Would Sway Some Voters for Trump

Almost a quarter of Republican voters said in a new poll that they are "more likely" to support former President Donald Trump after he was charged criminally in two separate cases.

A Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll released Thursday found 24% of Republican voters are "more likely" to support the former president if he were tried and found guilty in the federal classified documents case in Florida, while 21% said they were "more likely" to support him if he were tried and found guilty in the New York State case of falsifying business records.

Among all voters surveyed, between 37% and 38% said the cases will not have any impact on their support, the data showed.

The question of guilt or innocence in both cases is virtually split among all voters with 49% believing Trump is guilty in the documents case and 48% saying he is guilty in the New York State case, according to the poll.

While 81% of Democrats said Trump is guilty in both cases, only about 25% of Republicans believe he is guilty, with about 44% of independents saying they do not know if he is guilty.

The poll was conducted with a sample of 1,005 adults in the United States that were interviewed online between June 27-28, but does not include a "statistical margin of error," according to the organization.

The sampling included 374 Republicans, 441 Democrats, and 122 independents.

If convicted, 43% of all voters say Trump should face prison time, with three-quarters of Democrats wanting him imprisoned compared to just 16% of Republicans and 33% of independents.

Most Republicans, 39%, say there should not be any punishment if he is convicted, compared to only 4% of Democrats and 20% of independents.

A solid 57% majority of voters said they think Trump's trials in the cases should take place before the GOP 2024 primary, and 62% of voters want to see a trial before the general election, according to the poll.

Almost three-quarters of Democrats want a trial before the primary election, compared to 42% of Republicans and 47% of independents, the poll found.

Most of those surveyed said they understood the cases, with 75% of Democrats responding that way in both instances, and with 68% and 66% of Republicans respectively saying they understand the cases.

Independents were less sure, with 62% saying they understood the documents case and 57% saying they understood the New York case, according to the poll.

According to the organization, Ipsos "is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people."