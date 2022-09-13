GOP Attorneys General Back Florida's Ashley Moody

The Republican Attorneys General Association has spent $300,000 on the reelection bid of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, according to the Florida Politics website.

The political news outlet said a $200,000 donation from the group in August followed a $100,000 donation to Moody's political committee in late 2021.

Moody, a Republican, faced no primary this year. She is being challenged by Democrat Aramis Ayala.

The Republican attorneys general group made its donations to Moody's political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody. The committee now has more than $5.4 million cash on hand. In addition, her campaign account has more than $1.51 million as of Sept. 2.

Together they amount to nearly $7 million cash on hand, compared to Ayala's $20,000, Florida Politics noted.

Moody, who is spearheading a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its failure to follow federal border policies, told Newsmax on Aug. 31 the claims of Customs and Border Protection leadership are at odds with those of the Biden administration.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Moody said, "I've been increasingly frustrated with the mixed truths coming out of the White House."