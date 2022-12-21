×
Dates Set for 2024 GOP Convention

A GOP convention participant
A GOP convention participant in 2012 in Tampa, Florida. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/GettyImages)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 December 2022 12:10 PM EST

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be held July 15-18, it was announced Wednesday.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) in August announced that Milwaukee had beaten out Nashville, Tennessee, for the honor of hosting.

"We are excited to announce July 15-18, 2024 as the week Republicans will select our nominee to be the next president of the United States,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

"We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world."

Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee Chair Reince Priebus added that, the "location is set, the dates are booked, and now the work of pulling off the biggest event in politics is underway."

Former President Donald Trump is the only person to announce officially a candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are among other Republicans who often are mentioned as potential contenders.

