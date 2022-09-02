Google Releases Plan for Fighting 'Harmful Misinformation'

Google announced on Friday its plan to "limit the spread of harmful misinformation" on its search platform and on YouTube ahead of the midterm elections in November.

In a blog post, YouTube Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy Leslie Miller wrote, "At YouTube, we're constantly working to make sure we can be a reliable source for timely news and information. That's why over the years we've built policies, systems and teams that raise authoritative content and limit the spread of harmful misinformation."

Miller continued, "This work is especially critical when it comes to supporting elections around the world. Here in the U.S., our dedicated team of elections experts has been focused on preparing for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Whether it's learning about when and where to vote, or finding information about political candidates, we take seriously our commitment to connecting viewers with trusted resources."

The blog post states, "When you search for midterms content on YouTube, our systems are prominently recommending content coming from authoritative national and local news sources like PBS NewsHour, The Wall Street Journal, Univision and local ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates. This same approach goes for videos in your 'watch next' panels. Working in tandem, our systems are also limiting the spread of harmful election misinformation by identifying borderline content and keeping it from being widely recommended."

In addition, Google Search will improve the ability for users to find election coverage from local and regional news based on state and to find information on how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot.