×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: google | tech cuts | silicon valley | technology | ruth porat | employees

Google Cuts Expand to Laptops, Services, Even Staplers

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 08:15 PM EDT

Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, told employees in an email memo last week that the company would be cutting various services.

On Monday, CNBC reported that those service slashes would include cuts to fitness classes, staplers, tape, and the frequency of laptop replacements for employees.

"Just as we did in 2008, we'll be looking at data to identify other areas of spending that aren't as effective as they should be, or that don't scale at our size," Porat's email read, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI," she added.

In her email, Porat described the cuts as part of "big, multi-year efforts" to "deliver durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency."

Rather than handing out Apple MacBooks, the company plans to provide employees with the far less expensive Chromebook laptops by default, internal documents reviewed by CNBC showed.

In addition, employees can no longer buy mobile phones using company credit if one is available internally. Google campuses might also close cafes on Mondays and Fridays and shut down some underutilized facilities.

A spokesperson later told the network that Alphabet was "making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits and amenities."

The move comes after Google's parent company announced in January that it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, approximately 6% of its workforce, ahead of slowing sales growth.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, told employees in an email memo last week that the company would be cutting various services.
google, tech cuts, silicon valley, technology, ruth porat, employees
261
2023-15-03
Monday, 03 April 2023 08:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved