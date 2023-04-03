Google Cuts Expand to Laptops, Services, Even Staplers

Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, told employees in an email memo last week that the company would be cutting various services.

On Monday, CNBC reported that those service slashes would include cuts to fitness classes, staplers, tape, and the frequency of laptop replacements for employees.

"Just as we did in 2008, we'll be looking at data to identify other areas of spending that aren't as effective as they should be, or that don't scale at our size," Porat's email read, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI," she added.

In her email, Porat described the cuts as part of "big, multi-year efforts" to "deliver durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency."

Rather than handing out Apple MacBooks, the company plans to provide employees with the far less expensive Chromebook laptops by default, internal documents reviewed by CNBC showed.

In addition, employees can no longer buy mobile phones using company credit if one is available internally. Google campuses might also close cafes on Mondays and Fridays and shut down some underutilized facilities.

A spokesperson later told the network that Alphabet was "making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits and amenities."

The move comes after Google's parent company announced in January that it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, approximately 6% of its workforce, ahead of slowing sales growth.