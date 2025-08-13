Google to Spend $9 Billion in Oklahoma to Expand AI, Cloud Infrastructure

Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it will spend an additional $9 billion in Oklahoma over the next two years to expand cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company (GOOGL.O), opens new tab will build a new data center campus in Stillwater and expand its Pryor facility to bolster U.S. AI and cloud capacity, alongside education and workforce programs.

Intensifying competition among Big Tech companies has prompted them to spend heavily on building new data center sites and skills development amid booming demand for AI services.

Google said that a portion of the spending is included in the capex plan for 2025 it previously announced, while the remainder is earmarked for the future.

Last month, Alphabet raised its annual capital spending plans to about $85 billion from $75 billion previously and signaled more to come next year.

Alphabet and its peers have defended their heavy AI spending as essential to fueling growth and improving products amid high competition from Chinese rivals and investor frustration over slower-than-expected returns.

Google also committed $1 billion to AI education and training for U.S. higher education institutions and nonprofits last week. Rivals including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab have made similar pushes around AI in education.

More than 100 universities have signed on to Google's initiative so far, including some of the nation's largest public university systems such as Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's onshoring push has also accelerated AI infrastructure investments by companies such as Micron (MU.O), opens new tab, Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and CoreWeave (CRWV.O), opens new tab.

Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab also announced last week that it plans to spend $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.