WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: google | gmail | federal trade commission | partisanship | filtering

Gmail Uses 'Partisan Filtering,' FTC Chair Alleges

gmail icon on mobile phone screen
(Fabian Sommer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

Thursday, 28 August 2025 03:52 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson alleged that Gmail uses what the commission calls "partisan filtering" and raised the issue in a letter to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, the regulator said on Thursday.

"My understanding from recent reporting is that Gmail's spam filters routinely block messages from reaching consumers when those messages come from Republican senders but fail to block similar messages sent by Democrats," the letter released by the FTC asserted.

Google has denied similar claims from Republicans and conservatives in the past.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson alleged that Gmail uses what the commission calls "partisan filtering" and raised the issue in a letter to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, the regulator said.
google, gmail, federal trade commission, partisanship, filtering
91
2025-52-28
Thursday, 28 August 2025 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved